Former Steelers head coach and current CBS analyst Bill Cowher used the best possible method to reveal his pick to win Sunday’s wild-card game between the Bills and Jaguars.

Cowher made his routine appearance on “The NFL Today” before the game kicked off, and had his CBS colleagues bring out a table so he could announce who he was picking. He then began chanting “Buff-a-lo!” to do just that, but that wasn’t the end of his shenanigans. Cowher got his feet set and then jumped through a table, which he absolutely destroyed.

Bill Cowher just became on honorary member of the #BillsMafia by breaking a table on CBS. pic.twitter.com/lH1nOvXZG1 — Kevin Kaduk (@KevinKaduk) January 7, 2018

The team’s fan base, Bills Mafia, as you might imagine, was pumped up after Cowher’s display. Here are some of their best tweets.

Bill Cowher just became an official member of #BillsMafia😂😂😂 — Sabres News (@Sabres___News) January 7, 2018

I just gained so much respect for Bill cowher because of that table slam — Scotty B (@scottbenet67) January 7, 2018

Bro bill cowher just broke a table on CBS ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ much love @CBSSports — mike p (@_Paretto) January 7, 2018

If Cowher really wanted to do it right the table would have been on fire followed by shotgunning a beer — Ross Sumner (@rossksumner) January 7, 2018

Yasss Bill Cowher breaking a table on the preshow and picking the Bills #GoBills — Lady K (@TheJeepDoll) January 7, 2018

Bill Cowher punching through a table might be the best thing I’ve ever seen #Bills #LetsGoBuffalo #BILLIEVE — Andy Chruscicki (@FilmGuy629) January 7, 2018

Props to Cowher for choosing a fun way to announce his pick, and for demolishing the table.