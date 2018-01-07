Former Steelers head coach and current CBS analyst Bill Cowher used the best possible method to reveal his pick to win Sunday’s wild-card game between the Bills and Jaguars.
Cowher made his routine appearance on “The NFL Today” before the game kicked off, and had his CBS colleagues bring out a table so he could announce who he was picking. He then began chanting “Buff-a-lo!” to do just that, but that wasn’t the end of his shenanigans. Cowher got his feet set and then jumped through a table, which he absolutely destroyed.
The team’s fan base, Bills Mafia, as you might imagine, was pumped up after Cowher’s display. Here are some of their best tweets.
Props to Cowher for choosing a fun way to announce his pick, and for demolishing the table.