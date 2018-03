Bill Murray is a man of the people.

The Xavier superfan — who roots for the university because his son is an assistant coach there — did a number of fun things during Friday’s 102-83 win over Texas Southern.

Murray, for some reason, was given a baby to hold and play with, which he took full advantage of.

He was also seen handing out snacks to hungry kids.

Bill Murray: man of the people pic.twitter.com/qgLXEJ4pOG — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 17, 2018

Keeping kids happy is an underrated part of being a fan. Murray gets it.