It’s been a pretty amazing last few months for Bill Murray.

The famous actor witnessed the Cubs winning their first World Series title since 1908 back in November, and on Thursday, he was able to see his Xavier Musketeers advanced to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2008. And they did so in epic fashion, coming back from an eight-point deficit with less than four minutes remaining, knocking off the two-seed Arizona Wildcats, a team many had projected to win the tournament.

Xavier — a 10-seed — is the highest remaining seed, by a large margin. And they have the size and chemistry to compete with any team.

Murray sure believes in them, which is why he attended Thursday night’s game, which Xavier won, 73-71. Check out his epic celebration after the final seconds ticked off the clock.

Bill Murray is elated pic.twitter.com/GK5O0BOSKF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 24, 2017

That’s about as happy as you’ll see Murray. What a night for him and Xavier.

