NFL fans were treated to many epic Peyton Manning-Tom Brady showdowns over the years, many of them coming in the playoffs, with everything on the line.

But as many times as the two met over the years, they could’ve played even more, like twice per season, at the least. And it may have reshaped NFL history.

It dates back to 1997, when the New York Jets were coming off an abysmal 1-15 season, and owned the No. 1 overall pick. We all know that they ended up taking Keyshawn Johnson the year before, but apparently, they had the former Vols quarterback in their sights as well in 1997, something that wasn’t really discussed at the time. Unfortunately for them, Manning elected to stay in college for one more season, until 1998, when the Jets didn’t even have a first-round pick.

NESN covered the story, and has the full details. It’s worth checking out, as the Jets’ draft failure certainly helped fuel the Patriots’ rise to dominance.