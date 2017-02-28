Count Bill Polian among those who don’t want to see Terrell Owens in the Hall of Fame.

Polian, a member of the Hall of Fame himself, holds specific traits higher than others when it comes to the process.

Owens doesn’t check the right boxes, as Polian told Talk of Fame Sports Network’s Clark Judge :

I think the Hall of Fames are for people who make their teams better, not who detract from them. … What did Owens do that made his teams better? He put up a lot of numbers. Bill [Parcells] said that he was a disruptive force. Jerry [Jones], who’s probably one of the most easy-going people when it comes to disruptive guys, got rid of him. I’ve gotten texts from people in Philadelphia responding to the [Hall of Fame] campaign saying, “This guy was a cancer and destroyed our football team.” How does that square with the Hall of Fame?

Numbers clearly don’t tell the whole story when it comes to Owens. He ranks second all time in reaceiging yards ands third in touchdowns. Most will never forget his performance in the Super Bowl on a broken leg.

But most won’t forget the sit ups in the driveway or the throwing his teammates under the bus, either. If someone like Polian feels Owens ruined too many locker rooms, his exclusion from the Hall of Fame is only just beginning.