Bill Russell received one of the biggest honors an NBA player can get at the NBA Awards on Monday night.

Russell, usually a serious person, surprised us all after receiving the prestigious award with a great zinger. He was joined on stage by some of the best centers the league has ever seen, and it speaks volumes that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, David Robinson, Shaquille O’Neal, Alonzo Mourning and Dikembe Mutumbo all joined him on stage as he accepted the award.

Fans witnessed a great moment when he first began his speech, and pointed at all the big men on stage with him. He then said the following.

“I would kick your ass!” Russell stated, drawing a ton of laughter.

Can’t say I was expecting that.