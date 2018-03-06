We all remember when running back Frank Gore turned in his best performance of the season in the 2017 Snow Bowl — gashing the Bills by running all over the snow-filled field.

Gore carried the ball 36 (!) times for 130 yards in the game, and nearly helped his team emerge victorious with a big road win, had it not been for a questionable-at-best pass interference call on a potential game-winning two-point conversion.

The Bills must have taken notice of Gore’s productive performance, as the team has expressed interest in signing him, according to Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee. As for the Colts, they’ve already said they’re going to let the 34-year-old running back walk, so he’ll be a free agent.

Gore really is an ageless wonder. There wouldn’t even be a market for most soon-to-be-35-year-olds, especially with all the young running backs in the league having so much success.

Still, we’re hoping the Bills do indeed end up signing Gore, as watching him and LeSean McCoy run wild in the backfield would be fun to watch.