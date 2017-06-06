New Bills coach Sean McDermott has his work cut out for him trying to get the Bills into the playoffs for the first time in 18 years.

For now, he at least has some Bills greats singing his praises.

Five-time Pro Bowler Cornelius Bennett could end up attending more games this season than he has since he left the Bills in 1995, according to The Buffalo News.

“I haven’t been this excited about Buffalo football in a long, long time. I’m planning to come up here to a couple games this year, which is something I haven’t done,” Bennett said.

A couple of months ago, McDermott had dinner with Bennett, Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Andre Reed, Bruce Smith, Darryl Talley and Steve Tasker. All seven of those players were members of the Bills teams that lost four straight Super Bowls from 1990-1993. As frustrating as that was, Bills fans probably would love to have those days back.

It sounds like the players from that era will be pulling hard for McDermott to succeed.