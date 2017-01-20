Both receiver Sammy Watkins and defensive end Shaq Lawson required surgery for the Buffalo Bills this offseason.

From the Bills’ official Twitter account:

WR Sammy Watkins and DL Shaq Lawson have undergone team-scheduled offseason surgeries. Details: https://t.co/PZegWWgzrL pic.twitter.com/3epvFnrm3u — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 20, 2017

Watkins underwent a second surgery on his injured foot, but the team anticipates the former first-round pick to be ready for training camp. Lawson, the team’s first-round pick in 2016, needed arthroscopic knee surgery.

Watkins, 23, caught 28 passes for 430 yards and two touchdowns over just eight games this past season. He’s now missed 13 games over the last two years.

Lawson, the 19th overall pick in last year’s draft, tallied 13 tackles and two sacks after missing the first six games of the season with a shoulder injury.

The Bills finished 7-9 in 2016, including four losses over the last five games. Head coach Rex Ryan was fired before the team’s Week 17 loss to the New York Jets. He’s since been replaced by former Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott.

A first-time head coach, McDermott will need both Watkins and Lawson to be big contributors if the Bills are get things turned around in 2017.