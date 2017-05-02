Sammy Watkins enters a make-or-break season after the Buffalo Bills declined his fifth-year option on Tuesday.

Bills are not picking up WR Sammy Watkins' fifth-year option, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2017

The 23-year-old wide receiver has missed 11 games with injuries over the past two seasons, and the Bills probably made the right decision by declining the option, which would have paid him $13.2 million in 2018.

Still, Watkins is in a position to cash in next offseason if he returns to form in 2017. When healthy, the former first-round pick has proven to be an effective first option. In his first two seasons, Watkins has made 125 receptions for 2,029 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Bills traded future first- and fourth-round picks to move up to take Watkins fourth overall in 2014. The list of receivers that got drafted in the first round after Watkins includes: Mike Evans, Odell Beckham Jr., Brandin Cooks and Kelvin Benjamin. Both Evans and Beckham were Pro Bowl selections last season.