B.J. Penn returned to The Octagon for the first time in almost three years on Sunday night, and he probably shouldn’t have.

Penn squared up against the young, promising Yair Rodriguez at UFC Fight Night, and the 24-year-old showed his youth and ran circles around the poor veteran.

To be honest, Penn was lucky to even survive the first round. He was able to do that, but not by much, as the fight was stopped 24 seconds into the second round when Rodriguez was wailing away at Penn’s face while he was on the ground.

Rodriguez won by TKO, and that may have been the final fight of Penn’s career. The 38-year-old had a lot of great moments throughout, but his run appears to be over. On the other hand, Rodriguez looks to be the next big thing, so stay tuned as he continues to climb the ranks.