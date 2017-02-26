The Blues and Blackhawks last battled it out in the Winter Classic, with St. Louis emerging victorious, 4-1.

Chicago will have the chance to return the favor on Sunday night, with the benefit of playing in the friendly confines of the United Center, where they are 19-8-3-1 this season. They also enter the game in red-hot form, having won eight of their last nine. The Blues, on the other hand, have dropped their last two, after previously winning six in a row.

Looking at the style of play these two employ makes the game very interesting. The Blackhawks will look to get as many shots on net as possible, while the Blues will look to play a sound, defensive-minded game. Something’s gotta give on Sunday.

Game info

Date: Sunday, Feb. 26, 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch on TV: NBC Sports Network

Watch online via live stream: NBCSN