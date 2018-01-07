Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles did a lot of running in Sunday’s AFC Wild Card game. He actually ended up leading all players in rushing in the game, with 88 yards, which was also more than he was able to throw for on the day.

Bortles, on one particular play in the fourth quarter, took off running toward the sideline, and was forced out of bounds. Unfortunately, his momentum carried him forward, and he ended up crashing right into a cameraman.

The poor guy seemed to be OK, though, as was Bortles, who led his team to a 10-3 victory in his first career playoff win.