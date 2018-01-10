Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles has been mentioned in the same sentence as both Tom Brady and LeBron James in the same week, and that’s not something we could have predicted would ever happen.

Titans safety Kevin Byard stated that the team hopes to make Brady “look like” Bortles on Tuesday — somehow managing to provide the Patriots with some bulletin-board material and also rip the Jaguars quarterback at the same time.

Bortles was asked about the criticism he’s received by reporters on Wednesday, and he, for some reason, chose to liken himself to James, regarding the way he’s perpetually scrutinized.

“It’ll probably never stop,” Bortles said, via Alyssa Lang of First Coast News. “There’s people who think LeBron James sucks. So if that happens, I’m sure there will always be people who always think I suck.”

Bortles can make it stop by putting the team on his back and winning a game with his arm and legs in Sunday’s Divisional Round game against the Steelers — something he’s yet to do against a legitimate contender during his career so far. The Jaguars quarterback has the opportunity to silence his critics by letting his play on the field do the talking.