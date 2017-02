Clippers point guard Chris Paul may be sidelined with a finger injury, but Blake Griffin is out there trying his best to take CP3’s place in the passing department.

Griffin threw this dime to J.J. Redick for an easy reverse layup during Wednesday night’s game, and yeah, the ball went right through his legs.

Unnecessarily awesome between-the-legs dime by Blake Griffin 💦 pic.twitter.com/yLd2lt0F7H — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) February 2, 2017

Not too many big men can pull off passes like that.