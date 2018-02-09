The Blake Griffin revenge game took place on Friday, when the Pistons squared off against the Clippers at Little Caesars Arena.

Griffin — who was a member of the Clippers for seven full seasons — got traded to the Pistons less than two weeks ago. The Pistons were undefeated with him on the roster, up until Friday that is, when the Pistons lost to the Clippers, 108-95.

It appeared as if Griffin was none too pleased that his new team lost to his former squad, as he walked off the court without shaking hands with his ex-teammates. Griffin just walked away from the Clippers players as he made his way to the locker room.

Blake had no time for handshakes after the loss to his former team pic.twitter.com/4cjVqqY0Cv — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 10, 2018

It’s hard not to wonder what Griffin would’ve done had the Pistons won the game.