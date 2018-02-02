Blake Griffin turned in a solid performance in his first game with the Pistons — scoring 24 points and hauling in 10 rebounds — but he forgot something very important in the locker room at halftime.

Griffin came out when the third quarter was set to begin, but he was not able to take the court, as he left his jersey in the locker room. A funny moment took place when the Pistons big man lifted up his warmup, only to realize that he was wearing a Nike undershirt.

Did Blake Griffin forget his jersey to start the second half? #pistons pic.twitter.com/MafqooJ3jS — Evan Jankens (@KINGoftheKC) February 2, 2018

There is a possibility that Griffin’s jersey came off when he was removing his warmups, but it sure looked like he left his jersey in the locker room, and had a staffer retrieve it for him.