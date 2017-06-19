Quietly, Blake Griffin might be the most interesting NBA free agent this summer.

The Kia-hopping Griffin has spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Clippers and doesn’t seem like a guy about to abandon Chris Paul and others now. But if he did, where he might end up isn’t so easy to figure out.

Unless he outright tells us through a silly game on TV. Here’s a note worth looking at by Jay King of MassLive.com:

Don't freak out, but, on @PardonMyTake, Blake Griffin put Boston on his Mt. Rushmore of NBA cities alongside Toronto, Phoenix and NY — Jay King (@ByJayKing) June 19, 2017

Let’s play some devil’s advocate with this. The Boston Celtics are an obvious destination for Griffin given the need for talent underneath the basket to balance out the Isaiah Thomas-led roster. It’s the same story for the Toronto Raptors given the presence of Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan.

The other two are a little more perplexing. The New York Knicks are stuck in a serious rut and already have Kristaps Porzingis. The Phoenix Suns, at least, have an elite 2 in the form of Devin Booker and could add a top-tier point guard in the draft via a top-five pick.

These teams have to want Griffin, of course. He’s 28 and reliant on athleticism for his production, which will obviously wane as he ages. He’s also had serious problems staying healthy considering he hasn’t hit the 80-game mark since 2013-14.

Still, Griffin watch just got quite a bit more interesting given the cities he mentioned above and the fact three of the four happen to have major needs at his position and a perceived willingness to make a splash this summer.