Blake Griffin was traded to the Pistons so the city of Detroit could have a star to rally around, and it seems like they already have.

The Pistons moved back to downtown Detroit, and the team has been looking to find a way to sell tickets and fill the stands. Griffin was their solution to that problem.

The fans are already responding in a big way — check out how quickly fans are buying Griffin jerseys.

New Blake Griffin jerseys are flying off the rack here in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/0l3iAQMsig — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) January 31, 2018

Conversely, they’re probably getting marked down big-time in Los Angeles.