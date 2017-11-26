The Clippers recently put an end to their losing streak, and Blake Griffin did all he could to make sure the team didn’t start another one.

Griffin led all scorers in Saturday’s game against the Kings, with 33 points on a 13-of-25 shooting performance.

None of those 33 were bigger than the final two he scored, though, when Griffin ensured there would be no overtime in the game, and helped the Clippers leave the Golden 1 Center happy.

Griffin received the ball near the top of the key, with just under 10 seconds remaining and the game tied at 95. The Clippers big man drove hard toward the basket, and then faded away to get some space so he could attempt a tough jumper — which he drained.

The Clippers are Griffin’s team now, and he’ll need to drain more game-winners such as that one to help his team in the future.