The Clippers are Blake Griffin’s team now, and having him on the court is vital to their success. That’s why fans, teammates and coaches alike will be hoping for good news regarding the injury he suffered in Monday night’s game against the Lakers.

Griffin was seen diving for a loose ball in the fourth quarter, when Austin Rivers rolled onto his left leg, causing it to bend awkwardly.

Blake Griffin leaves game after landing awkwardly on his knee pic.twitter.com/hokWsT8DIt — gifdsports (@gifdsports) November 28, 2017

Griffin was seen limping afterward, and then eventually made his way to the locker room. While it’s hard to gauge how serious the injury is without undergoing further tests, Griffin didn’t seem to be in good spirits.

Blake Griffin has his hand on his face and is walking back to the locker room. This is not good. #Clippers — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 28, 2017

The team announced that Griffin suffered a knee injury, and he’ll undergo further tests to determine the extent of it.