The Maple Leafs ran into a force that was too strong to overcome during Game 6 of their Western Conference series with the Capitals.

It was none other than Justin Bieber.

Bieber was shown on TV during the game, and was seen rocking bleached hair.

Here he is with his first beer, ever. Or so it looked.

I am glad to see Justin at home having fun with his family watching his favorite team

#VideoLove Justin Bieber pic.twitter.com/n7V5Yxaug6 — KEEP VOTE BELIEBERS (@amymay15140545) April 24, 2017

Caps in 3 pic.twitter.com/OUskxIgPDo — Evan Sporer (@ev_sporer) April 24, 2017

THE BIEBS. LEAFS IN 7 pic.twitter.com/qFzLWwiDKh — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 24, 2017

Also, I’m pretty sure that’s Cara Delevingne getting no love pic.twitter.com/DhK7ZiDEoG — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) April 24, 2017

In case you’re wondering why the Caps emerged with a 2-1 victory in the game and closed out the series, now you know.