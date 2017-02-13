Blue Ivy, like her mother, generated a lot of reaction on social media after turning heads at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night.

The little one joined James Corden and did Carpool Karaoke live from the awards show. And when it was all said and done, she, along with Jason DeRulo, John Legend, Jennifer Lopez, Neil Diamond, Faith Hill, Keith Urban and others performed “Sweet Caroline.”

At one point, the microphone was given to Blue Ivy, and she did not shy away from the opportunity to shine.

She was also seen cheering on her mom after the pop star won a Grammy and was giving her acceptance speech.

Blue Ivy watching Beyoncé give her acceptance speech is so adorable #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/weBhR48DzW — Mashable (@mashable) February 13, 2017

Like mother, like daughter.