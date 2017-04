Zach Werenski took a puck to the face in Game 3 of the Blue Jackets’ playoff series with the Penguins, and he’s now ruled out for the rest of the playoffs after suffering a facial fracture.

One particular Jackets fan chose to commend him for his toughness in Game 4, but did so in a weird way.

The fan rocked a shirt with a photo of Werenski’s brutal facial injury on it, probably attempting to garner his five seconds of fame.

Put him on the glass RT @BlueJacketsNHL this is…something pic.twitter.com/CpX41bSlqc — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 18, 2017

A jersey probably would’ve been more appropriate.