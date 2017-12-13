The Columbus Blue Jackets turned in arguably their worst performance of the season in Tuesday’s 7-2 loss to the Oilers at Nationwide Arena.

Columbus is now tied with Washington for first place in the Metropolitan Division, and it certainly did not look like the defensive powerhouse it has been this season. The Blue Jackets had given up only 73 goals in 31 games this season, but they surrendered seven on Tuesday night, which resulted in goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky being pulled after giving up five.

Head coach John Tortorella was none too pleased with his team’s performance, and he didn’t even stick around to answer questions from reporters after the game was over. Tortorella gave a brief statement that lasted roughly 10 seconds, and then he walked away from the podium.

“I know you have a job to do,” he said. “I’m not answering any questions tonight. There’s not sense of me even trying to answer questions about this evening, OK? So sorry about that. Have a good night.”

When your relatives start with the small talk at Christmas dinner… pic.twitter.com/EqO3pqwHhz — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 13, 2017

That media session didn’t last long, and Torts — who has a reputation for getting testy with the media at times — made sure of it.