Lost in the wild ending to Clemson’s epic tale of getting revenge on Alabama was a scary injury to Crimson Tide lead back Bo Scarbrough.

Scarbrough, who torched the Tigers early in the game with 16 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns on a 5.8 average, quietly left the game and didn’t return.

It turns out Scarbrough suffered a broken bone, per ESPN CollegeFootball:

Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough suffered a broken bone in his lower right leg in last night's game, per @ClowESPN. pic.twitter.com/vCKdssCSuw — ESPN CollegeFootball (@ESPNCFB) January 10, 2017

Alabama head coach Nick Saban talked about the injury with Cecil Hurt of the Tuscaloosa News.

NIck Saban statement: “Bo Scarbrough suffered a fracture to his right lower leg during the game. The injury is non-surgical and we anticipate he will make a full recovery.”

It’s a major shame for both Alabama and Scarbrough. Saban hadn’t used Scarbrough much during the regular season, choosing to unleash him against Washington in the College Football Playoff semifinal, where he rushed 19 times for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

In a way, Scarbrough’s injury didn’t have a huge impact on the outcome of the game. Jalen Hurts still rushed for a touchdown with about two minutes left to take the lead. Scarbrough wouldn’t have helped the defense better halt a game-winning drive by Clemson.

In the good-news department, Scarbrough has a full offseason to recover before he heads into a surefire Heisman Trophy-contender campaign.