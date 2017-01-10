As expected, Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough put the Crimson Tide on his back during Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game against the Clemson Tigers.

Scarbrough did the heavy lifting against a strong defense, scoring two touchdowns in the first half alone.

The man only needed 13 carries, too. Scarbrough turned the chances into 79 yards and the pair of scores, good for a 6.1 per-carry average.

College Gameday captured his first score:

His second touchdown, via College Gameday, looked especially easy:

Scarbrough strikes again! Bo brings in his 2nd TD to increase @AlabamaFTBL's lead to 14-0. #SidelineCam https://t.co/0OAITOiKov — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 10, 2017

Most probably haven’t heard of Scarbrough and that’s all right—it almost seems like Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide saved him for the CFP. He didn’t receive many chances in a game until a few weeks ago, then Alabama unleashed him in the blowout of Washington, where he rushed for 180 yards and two touchdowns.

Scarbrough looked like he was putting on the same performance Monday night, a huge feat for Alabama. Given the size and speed of Clemson’s defensive line, Alabama needed a way to take the pressure off freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Scarbrough delivered in a big way.

With the onus on Clemson to score, Alabama only had to ride Scarbrough the rest of the way in the second half. Based on his performance through two frames, he was more than capable.