The Brock Osweiler Era in Houston may have already come to a screeching halt. After overpaying him in the form of a four-year, $72 million contract (and has already made $12 million guaranteed), it’s clear that deal backfired on the team big-time. Osweiler tossed 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions this season, which isn’t going to get it done in today’s NFL.

And the team is already putting some heat on him.

It started when Osweiler was benched in favor of Tom Savage, late in the season, which isn’t something you normally see. Apparently, there’s going to be some serious competition at the quarterback position, as not only does the team have Savage, but they’re also exploring the possibility of drafting a signal-caller.

Texans owner Bob McNair on Osweiler "we need better performance out of the position..we'll probably look at a young qb as we go into draft" — Alex Flanagan (@Alex_Flanagan) February 1, 2017

This is interesting, as you would think the team would want to add more playmakers on offense, rather than using a pick on a quarterback. Between Osweiler and Savage, one of them would probably work for 2017, but apparently, the team doesn’t see it that way.