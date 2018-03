Arizona State is known for throwing some entertaining pool parties, and that’s why the way they celebrated earning a NCAA Tournament bid was very appropriate.

The Sun Devils players — along with head coach Bobby Hurley — jumped into a pool after hearing the big news announced on Sunday’s selection show.

TFW you're TOURNAMENT BOUND!!! pic.twitter.com/jamAUh6sxN — Arizona State Sun Devils (@TheSunDevils) March 11, 2018

Hurley’s brother, Dan, who coaches Rhode Island, was excited about the Sun Devils earning a tournament bid as well, although he didn’t express his emotions by jumping into a pool.