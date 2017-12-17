Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner elected to play through a hamstring injury in Sunday’s pivotal Week 15 matchup against the Rams, but teammate Earl Thomas didn’t agree with his decision.

Thomas, who has been dealing with a heel injury himself, but practiced in full on Friday and played in Sunday’s game, told reporters how he felt about some of his teammates playing hurt, and did not mince words.

“To be totally honest, I think you have to give your hats off to Wags and a couple guys that played, but my personal opinion, I don’t think they should have played,” Thomas said, via Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. “The backups would have did just as good. The injuries – Kam, Sherm, K.J. – they definitely hurt today.”

Wagner got wind of Thomas’ candid comments, and took to Twitter to call his teammate out, in a tweet that has since been deleted, which you can see below.

“E keep my name out yo mouth. Stop being jealous of other people success. I still hope you keep balling bro,” Wagner tweeted.

It’s understandable that Wagner was upset, since he laid it all on the line and played through the discomfort in a game that likely decided the NFC West title. He’s a veteran, and has earned the respect of his teammates over the years. With that in mind, Wagner should be exempt from getting called out in front of the media, and a lot of other players in his situation would’ve reacted the same way.