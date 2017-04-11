A scary moment took place before Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League match between Monaco and Borussia Dortmund took place, leaving one Spanish player injured.

Three explosions went off while the Dortmund team bus was on its way to the stadium for the match, with Marc Bartra suffering a hand injury, which he is being treated for. The explosions were “in the area,” so the bus did not receive the full blast, but it was still scary nonetheless.

Here’s what the aftermath looked like.

Explosion on Borussia Dortmund team bus – one player reportedly injured and taken to hospital #BVBASM https://t.co/3uh8MBknkz pic.twitter.com/0J6bgWgJd3 — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) April 11, 2017

BREAKING: Borussia Dortmund player rushed to hospital after explosion on the team bus! https://t.co/l6RH3TEsyi pic.twitter.com/3oSlt6WrnY — GeniusFootball (@GeniusFootball) April 11, 2017

The players were later escorted back to the team hotel by police, with only Bartra receiving treatment.

As for the match, it has been postponed until Wednesday. But what really matters is that no one was seriously hurt, which we are thankful for.