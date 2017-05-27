The Celtics’ 2016-17 season can certainly be viewed as a success, and the team has a lot to build on going forward.

Boston garnered the No. 1 seed, made its way to the Eastern Conference Finals and gained some experience heading into next season. They’ll have some contract issues in one year from now, but they’ll cross that bridge when they come it.

For now, the focus is on 2017-18 — specifically, how they can dethrone the Cavs and LeBron James — and beyond. It starts with the No. 1 overall pick, and building around what they already have. Markelle Fultz seems to be that guy, and Isaiah Thomas has already said he’d love to play with the young guard.

It will be interesting to see what else the team does with its roster, and NESN speculated about what could happen, so check it out.