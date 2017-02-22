The Boston Celtics are in a position that many other teams envy as the trade deadline approaches.

Boston has plenty of tradeable assets, as well as 2017 and 2018 first-round draft picks, which are very valuable in that both drafts project to be very deep as far as talent goes.

And let’s face it, looking at their roster, the team is clearly one superstar away from possibly dethroning the Cavs and making a run to the NBA Finals. A potential trade for Paul George makes a lot of sense, as he would complement Isaiah Thomas well and could give the team the scorer they need to get it done.

Obviously, trading for a player such as PG13 would take a lot to pull off. It might require both players and draft picks, but lucky for the Celtics, they have both. NESN ranked the team’s most valuable assets, and did a great job of hitting on the type of stuff other front offices would look at in considering a potential trade.