Boston College shot lights-out in their 89-84 upset win over the top-ranked Blue Devils on Saturday, so much so that the lights went out after the game.

That didn’t stop students from storming the court after the big win, though.

Here is Boston College storming the court after beating Duke!pic.twitter.com/SB1BwLKKae — The Shadow League (@ShadowLeagueTSL) December 9, 2017

It’s safe to say no one saw that coming.