LeBron James has been unguardable during the NBA Playoffs so far, and his play is a big reason why the Cavs have yet to lose a game (9-0).

James has scored 32 or more points in every playoff game so far, sans Game 2 of the opening-round series against the Pacers, and he’s been the best player in the postseason, no question.

With the Cavs having received plenty of rest leading up to Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, it was assumed that James would be explosive and take the game over from the moment it tipped off. Sure enough, he did.

James dropped 38 points on an efficient 14-of-24 shooting performance, and the Cavs were +17 with him on the floor. Even opposing head coach Brad Stevens had high praise for him after the game. Here’s what he had to say:

“It’s hard to believe, but he’s better than when I got in the league. A lot better.”

From DeMar Derozan to Brad Stevens, LeBron James is a human cheat code. 💯😈pic.twitter.com/A7LtmlGRpw — Leading NBA ™ (@LeadingNBA_) May 18, 2017

Well, he’s not wrong.