Wizards guard Bradley Beal but the moves on Iman Shumpert during Monday night’s game.

In the third quarter, Beal was looking to buy himself enough room for a jump shot, and succeeded. The shooting guard made it look like he was going to drive the lane, but instead cut it back for a stepback jumper.

Shumpert clearly wasn’t expecting it, and his feet appeared to get tangled up with teammate Kevin Love’s, and he hit the floor hard. Beal, meanwhile, hit the jumper.

RIP ANKLES pic.twitter.com/dpB546RGJJ — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) February 7, 2017

Sweet move there.