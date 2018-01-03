Wizards star John Wall is known for putting his opponents on skates, but it was teammate Bradley Beal’s turn to do exactly that during Wednesday’s game against the Knicks.

Beal used a pick set by Markieff Morris and went to work on Kristaps Porzingis, after a switch forced the Knicks big man to step out on him. The Wizards guard used a stepback crossover to get Porzingis off balance, then eventually pulled up and drained a three-pointer.

Porzingis is known for being a great defender, but Beal got the best of him on that sequence.