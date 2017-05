Bradley Beal is the new Manu Ginobili, it seems, at least when it comes to flopping and failing miserably.

And it continued on Monday night, which ended up being the final game of the Wizards’ 2016-17 season.

It happened when Avery Bradley set a screen on Beal late in the first half of Game 7, but instead of fighting through it, he threw up his arms and flopped his way to the ground.

Sniper got Bradley Beal. pic.twitter.com/XcCERY8Lsa — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) May 16, 2017

No foul was called on the play, as the officials were able to see through Beal’s tomfoolery.