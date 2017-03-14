Former Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks seems to be pretty excited about joining the Patriots.

After complaining about a lack of targets in New Orleans, Cooks is ready for the change of scenery and to be catching passes from one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time. Also, it certainly helps that the Patriots are defending champions.

But if Cooks thinks he can get away with complaining about not getting the ball thrown his way in New England, he’s wrong. So he’ll probably need an attitude adjustment, but Bill Belichick will make sure that happens.

For now, he seems to be happy about the move, and recently spoke to the media about it. NESN has the full story, so check it out over there.