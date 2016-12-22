Drew Brees was not voted to the Pro Bowl and Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks doesn’t understand why.

“That’s just ridiculous. It’s just ridiculous,” Cooks told ESPN.com. “Like, I don’t get it. The guy is leading in so many categories. He’s having a great year.”

Cooks has a point. Brees leads the NFL in passing yards (4,559) and touchdown passes (34), yet Matt Ryan, Aaron Rodgers and Dak Prescott are the NFC’s Pro Bowl quarterbacks.

Then again, it shouldn’t be surprising that Cooks is sticking up for his quarterback. Brees throws to Cooks more than any other pass catcher. Cooks leads the team in targets (102), receiving yards (1,056) and receiving touchdowns (eight, tied with Michael Thomas). Since not being targeted once in Week 12, a 49-21 win over the Rams, Cooks has been targeted 27 times in the last three games. That’s the most he’s been thrown to in any three-game stretch this season. He caught seven passes for a season-high 186 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday’s 48-41 win at Arizona.

As for Brees, one possible explanation for his Pro Bowl snub is that unlike Ryan, Rodgers and Prescott his chances of making the playoffs are slim.