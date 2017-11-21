Patriots receiver Brandin Cooks has enjoyed the benefit of catching passes from two elite quarterbacks during the course of his career.

Cooks was drafted by the Saints in 2014, and spent three seasons hauling in balls from Drew Brees. Things just kept getting better for him, too, as Cooks was traded to the Patriots in the offseason, and is now developing under the tutelage of one of the best coaching staffs in the league. And, most importantly, he has Tom Brady throwing the ball to him.

It really can’t get any better for Cooks, and he seems to be aware of that. Even though he’s only spent the better part of one season in New England, it doesn’t seem like he has any interest playing anywhere else.

“The goal is to play the rest of my career here,” Cooks told Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. “That’s God willing. I don’t know what the future holds, but this is a special place.”

Cooks has remained humble, though, and knows he’s lucky to have been able to catch passes from Brady and Brees.

“To be able to come into the NFL like that, words can’t explain how blessed I am,” Cooks said, referring to playing with the two veteran quarterbacks.

The fourth-year receiver is lucky to be in a favorable environment, and it’s hard to blame him for not wanting to play anywhere else. Other players that were in his situation have felt the same in the past.