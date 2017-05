While UFC gets all the headlines, an Indonesian MMA event treated us to the best knockout of the year so far.

We’ve seen some good spin kicks, but nothing like the insanely-perfect one Brando Mamana used to knock out Adi Paryanto at One Pride MMA on Wednesday.

Paryanto was literally sent flying through the air, and you need to see it.

Brando Mamana KO's Adi Paryanto at One Pride MMA #3 in Indonesia. Mental note: Never get hit by something like this. pic.twitter.com/giKbZaafco — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 17, 2017

Best KO of the year, right?