Brandon Graham is back at work, and the defensive end has heard enough talk about a holdout.

Graham reported to the Eagles’ voluntary workouts this week, according to NFL.com, and sent out a tweet saying that any reports of a holdout were, well, fake news.

“I was never holding out. I was in Detroit last week spending some time with my family. I’ve never had an issue with my contract. I don’t know where that news came from,” Graham wrote in the tweet.

The 29-year-old Graham is scheduled to make $6.5 million this season and next season. The 13th overall pick in the 2010 draft, Graham became a regular starter in 2015 and has 29 career sacks, including 12 over the last two seasons.

Fellow defensive end Vinny Curry, who has half as many sacks as Graham over the last two seasons, is set to make a base salary of $7 million in 2017 and $9 million in 2018.

Graham could complain about that, but he’s making it clear that he’s not.