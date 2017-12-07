Lakers forward Brandon Ingram is really beginning to come into his own, and is enjoying a breakout season in his second season in the league.

The 20-year-old has averaged 16 points, 5.4 rebounds and and 2.9 assists per game so far this season, and he turned in a huge performance in Thursday’s win over the 76ers.

Ingram came up big when the team needed him most, in the game’s waning seconds, with the score tied at 104-104. Lonzo Ball drove baseline and found him on the perimeter, and Ingram buried a three-pointer with 0.8 seconds left, which served as a the game-winner.

He finished the game with 21 points and seven rebounds. Most importantly, though, that three-pointer was a thing of beauty.