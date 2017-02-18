D’Angelo Russell’s teammate, Brandon Ingram, had some fun at the Lakers guard’s expense during the Rising Stars Challenge on Friday night.

Ingram, during an interview, trolled Russell in jest, although what he said was kind of true:

“You know D’Angelo don’t pass the ball too much,” he joked.

Brandon Ingram: "You know D'Angelo don't pass the ball too much" pic.twitter.com/Cr76XUEW1p — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 18, 2017

Russell wasn’t too selfish in the game, draining five of nine shots for 12 points, and dishing out four assists. Not a bad performance by any means, but no one could top the game’s MVP, Jamal Murray, who led Team World to victory with 36 points on a 13-of-19 shooting performance.

The Lakers guard did, however, shake Domantas Sabonis with this sick move.

D'Angelo Russell out here teleporting defenders' ankles into different dimensions 😭 pic.twitter.com/oHdNkYKSU4 — LakeShowYo™ (@LakeShowYo) February 18, 2017

Joel Embiid liked it.

Dangelo cooking Sabonis — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 18, 2017

Ingram probably won’t be getting the ball from Russell anytime soon.