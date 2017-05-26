It’s easy to forget that Brandon Jacobs played for the 49ers in 2012, but it won’t be easy to forget what he said about former 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh.

“Jim, I had a lot of respect for Jim when I was there – before I got to know him,” Jacobs told CBS Sports Radio.

Before coming to San Francisco, Jacobs was part of a Giants team that upset the 49ers in the 2011 NFC championship game on the way to winning Super Bowl XLVI. So at that point, Jacobs likely saw Harbaugh as a formidable rival. That all changed when he got to San Francisco in 2012, even if Harbaugh led the 49ers to the Super Bowl that year.

“Going somewhere where they don’t have route conversions into certain coverages was just absurd,” Jacobs said. “They’re just running routes in the defense, getting people killed. Size and strength is what they had, and that’s why they won. Let’s be real. They had great assistant coaches, but Jim didn’t know what he was doing. Jim had no idea. Jim is throwing slants into Cover-2 safeties, getting people hurt. That guy knew nothing, man.”

Jacobs was injured in the 2012 preseason and not available until Week 7. He appeared in just two games that season, carrying the ball five times for seven yards. Perhaps Harbaugh’s football IQ would be a few points higher in Jacobs’ eyes if he had a few more carries that season.