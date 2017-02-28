It’s no secret the Washington Wizards need a backup point guard. For proof, look no further than Trey Burke’s stats. The 24-year-old has averaged 4.9 points and 1.8 assists in 53 appearances as John Wall’s backup this season.

The Wizards failed to address their need for a backup point guard at the trade deadline, but the answer to their troubles might be coming soon. Washington has expressed interest in recently-released point guard Brandon Jennings, and it appears he is likely to sign with the Wizards once he clears waivers, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical.

Sources: Assuming waivers are cleared on Wednesday afternoon, guard Brandon Jennings and Wizards are enthusiastic about completing a deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 28, 2017

Jennings requested his release from the New York Knicks earlier this week so he could play for a playoff team. The 27-year-old averaged 8.6 points and 4.9 assists in 58 appearances. He also filled in nicely during several games when Derrick Rose was out.

Signing Jennings would be huge for the Wizards, who need to alleviate some of the burden on Wall for the final stretch of the regular season before the playoffs.