Jay Cutler’s butt has become an Instagram sensation after his wife, Kristin Cavallari, posted a photo of it on Tuesday.

It was one of those things that you see during the offseason, and can’t help but laugh. Cutler’s wife was probably trying to poke some fun at the fact that he hasn’t been signed yet, and is taking the pressure off him a bit.

TMZ tracked down good friend and former teammate Brandon Marshall to get his take on the photo. Marshall had not seen it yet, and actually didn’t even believe it was a thing. He was then shown the photo, and questioned that it was real. When he got word that it was, he started cracking up laughing, and took a second take to peep it again.

Marshall pointed out that it was funny that Cutler was wearing a watch with his bare butt out for the world to see, which was a good one. Then he resumed laughing.

We haven’t heard from him yet, but we have to wonder what Cutty thinks about his wife posting the funny photo.