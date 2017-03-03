Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall was released by the team late Thursday night, concluding his two-year stint with the team.
The 32-year-old Marshall hauled in 168 catches for 2,290 yards (17 touchdowns) as a member of Gang Green, and was the team’s leading receiver in 2015.
Marshall took to Instagram after being released, and posted a thoughtful message thanking Jets fans, his teammates and, surprisingly, the media.
Here’s what he had to say:
I want to thank Mr. Woody Johnson, Todd Bowles, Mike Maccagnan and Brian Heimerdinger for bringing me in and embracing me. They are all truly incredible people. My teammates, such a great group of guys whom I will miss like #Crazy 💚 And to all the great people that make it easy for us players to do what we do best. Clay Thank You. Jackie Thank You. Montelle Thank You. Szott Thank You. Jarred, Eric, Bruce, Nick, Meghan, Jesse Thank You. Andrew, Vito, Jim, Gus Thank You. John, Dave, Ezron, Greg, thank you. D you know you can cook…. Thank You. Justus, Aaron, George, Kevan thanks MeatHeads 🏋🏿♀️. Juan and Reynaldo I've never seen a facility so clean… Thank You. The New York media — Manish, Kimberly, Rich, Brian, and so many more on the Beat — they weren't nearly as scary as everyone told me they would be. I think you guys are people after all 😂. I actually cherished the media– so much so that I have even become a part of it. I want to especially thank the incredibly loyal Jets fans, who were always there for us with their never-ending support. I'm sorry……I'm sorry we couldn't bring you a championship, but I wish you and my former organization the very best in your pursuit for one in the future. I'm looking forward to finding a great organization where I can contribute and bring home a championship. I know I have a lot left to give, and @michi_marshall and I will truly miss the Jets, but we are excited for what lies ahead. #MindOverMatter
Marshall will surely get his shot to play for another team. Even though injuries are starting to catch up to and take a toll on him, he’s still a large target with a big catch radius that can serve as a solid possession receiver. That’s something that any NFL quarterback would value.