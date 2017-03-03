Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall was released by the team late Thursday night, concluding his two-year stint with the team.

The 32-year-old Marshall hauled in 168 catches for 2,290 yards (17 touchdowns) as a member of Gang Green, and was the team’s leading receiver in 2015.

Marshall took to Instagram after being released, and posted a thoughtful message thanking Jets fans, his teammates and, surprisingly, the media.

Here’s what he had to say:

Marshall will surely get his shot to play for another team. Even though injuries are starting to catch up to and take a toll on him, he’s still a large target with a big catch radius that can serve as a solid possession receiver. That’s something that any NFL quarterback would value.