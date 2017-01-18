New York Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall wants the world to know he’s worth more than he’s paid.

Marshall, 32, is known as one of the more reliable targets in the league. Detractors point out, though, he only tallied 788 yards and three touchdowns in 2016 despite cashing in a cool $7.5 million.

Joe Lacalandra of Jets Wire captured Marshall’s take on his contract situation recently:

“If we’re really talking about production,” Marshall told WFAN radio this morning, “I’ve probably been underpaid for the past six years if we’re really talking about comparing production to receivers across the league.” “People need to get away from my salary. I’m underpaid,” Marshall continued. “Any team should be happy to have me for $7.5 million. “But it’s not about the money. I want to win.”

It’s an interesting comment. Though some may want to take Marshall to task for it based on last year’s numbers, shoddy situation or not…he might have a point.

Over at Spotrac.com, one can find names such as Mike Wallace, Torrey Smith and even Tavon Austin—at a ridiculous $14.9 million—sitting at higher cap hits than Marshall.

So Marshall might be right here. He’s a year removed from a 1,500-yard season with 14 touchdowns when he actually had good quarterback play.

Funnily enough, Marshall’s 2017 number isn’t guaranteed, so the Jets could cut him loose and he could really see how much the market values his services.